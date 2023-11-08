Newport News launches city parking survey; closes Dec. 3

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Department of Planning is asking for help determining the future of city parking.

The NNDP has launched a community-wide survey for input on parking minimums.

Currently, city guidelines require new developments to provide a set number of off-street parking spots to cover the demand for parking during the new development's "peak times," according to the city. These parking minimums are dictated by zoning ordinances.

The city says that it is evaluating changes to the zoning ordinances that require off-street parking and that there are parts of Newport News that already have reduced or eliminated parking requirements. In these cases, the city says there is on-street parking available.

Some city planners across the nation say that parking requirements discourage alternative modes of transportation, reduce density and increase the cost of development, according to a release from Newport News. The city also some says that that some people feel parking requirements can create an uninviting, man-made environment that is degrading to the natural landscape.

Removing parking minimums does not mean that new developments cannot provide off-street parking, just that there is no requirement to do so, according to the city.

The survey is open for Newport News residents until 11:59 on Dec. 3.