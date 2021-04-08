Newport News man arrested after allegedly pointing firearm at motorists, shooting at woman's vehicle on I-664

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News man was arrested after allegedly pointing a firearm at motorists and shooting at a woman's vehicle on I-664 Wednesday night.

According to the Virginia State Police, a call came in at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday for a driver pointing a firearm at several motorcycles while they drove through the northbound lanes of the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel. Witnesses said they saw the driver exit the tunnel, pull over onto the shoulder and exit the vehicle with a firearm in hand.

Troopers responded to the scene, but the people involved had already left the area.

Shortly after, at about 6:30 p.m., the Newport News Police Department called state police to say that their officers had stopped the vehicle in Newport News and detained the driver, 26-year-old Donte Michael-Lewis Gee, for questioning.

During this time, a Virginia Beach woman called state police to report that her vehicle had been shot at while she was driving with her four children in the southbound lanes of I-664 at around 6 p.m. She said she heard gunshots while driving but continued to her residence, where she said she found a bullet hole and a bullet round in the back of her vehicle.

Neither the woman nor any of her children were injured.

Police confirmed this incident was connected to the northbound incident.

Gee was charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle and taken to the Newport News City Jail.