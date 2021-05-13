Watch
Newport News man arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery against 2 juveniles

Newport News Police Department
Xavian Leigh Draper
Posted at 11:54 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 11:54:53-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department arrested a man on sexual battery charges against two juveniles over a period of 9 years.

According to police, on April 30, officers received information referencing multiple sexual assaults involving two juveniles by a man they knew beginning in 2012. Warrants were obtained charging 49-year-old Xavian Leigh Draper, and he was arrested May 4.

Draper was charged with eight counts each of taking indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery, and six counts of sodomy.

Police said Draper was known to volunteer in the Newport News community.

If you or someone you know has information on Draper or the investigation, call 757-928-4234 or 757-928-4230.

