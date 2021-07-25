Newport News man faces several charges after shooting incident at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police have arrested a Newport News man in connection to a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

On July 25, around 1:30 a.m., second precinct officers on patrol at the Oceanfront heard gunfire coming from the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue.

Officers located shell casings near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street. They also obtained information that led officers to stop and speak with 27-year-old Daniel Bynum, of Newport News, in the 300 block of 18th Street.

According to the preliminary investigation, Bynum, a convicted felon, was involved in a shooting with another person.

Bynum was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school and concealed possession of a firearm.

According to officials, second precinct officers' proactive efforts and attentiveness led them to be able to confiscate the illegally possessed firearm.

This incident remains under active investigation and police are attempting to identify the second person involved.

Proactive policing of VBPD officers leads to confiscation an illegally possessed firearm from a convicted felon. Keep up the good work! pic.twitter.com/QKib90ir1R — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 25, 2021

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

