Watch
News

Actions

Newport News man faces several charges after shooting incident at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Virginia Beach Police.png
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 18:35:40-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police have arrested a Newport News man in connection to a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

On July 25, around 1:30 a.m., second precinct officers on patrol at the Oceanfront heard gunfire coming from the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue.

Officers located shell casings near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street. They also obtained information that led officers to stop and speak with 27-year-old Daniel Bynum, of Newport News, in the 300 block of 18th Street.

According to the preliminary investigation, Bynum, a convicted felon, was involved in a shooting with another person.

Bynum was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a school and concealed possession of a firearm.

According to officials, second precinct officers' proactive efforts and attentiveness led them to be able to confiscate the illegally possessed firearm.

This incident remains under active investigation and police are attempting to identify the second person involved.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections