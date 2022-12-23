Watch Now
Newport News man found not guilty for reason of insanity in fatal shooting of dad

Posted at 7:47 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 19:47:11-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the fatal shooting of his father.

The father, 68-year-old Francis Dale Mullen, was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Ashway Cove in March.

His son, 35-year-old Francis Mullen II, was charged with 2nd-degree murder, maliciously shooting in an occupied building, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (1st offense).

According to court records, on Wednesday Mullen II was found not guilty by reason of insanity. His status hearing is set for March 3, 2023.

