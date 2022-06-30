Newport News man injured in hit-and-run seeks justice

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man injured in a hit-and-run wants the driver responsible to be found.

According to the victim, Lars Hitzeman, the incident happened Thursday, June 23 around 6 p.m. Hitzeman told News 3 he was riding a skateboard on Deep Creek Road when a vehicle that was stopped at the College Boulevard stop sign pulled out in front of him, causing Hitzeman to go up and over the windshield of the vehicle.

He said the vehicle, a blue sedan driven by a woman, then pulled away, leaving him injured in the middle of the road.

Hitzeman said he had to get six stitches near his eyebrow, and has scrapes and bruises on his shoulder, knee and hands.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Hitzeman asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has seen a blue sedan with front end damage and a cracked windshield to contact police.