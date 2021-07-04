Newport News man sentenced to 4 life sentences for role in gang-related murders, shootings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News man was sentenced to four life sentences in prison for his role in a gang-related racketeering conspiracy, murder and attempted murder.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Xavier Greene, along with members of the 36th Street Bang Squad gang, was involved in multiple violent crimes in Hampton and Newport News between March and August 2015.

On March 8, 2015, Greene and two other gang members shot and killed 18-year-old Dwayne Parker in Newport News. On April 6, 2015, Greene and three other members of the 36th Street Bang Squad shot at people outside a residence in Newport News, with two teenagers dying during the incident.

On August 1, 2015, Greene and two other people ran to a convenience store in Newport News to help gang members who were being jumped by a rival gang. When Greene didn't shoot at the rival gang, another gang member grabbed Greene's gun and fired eight rounds at the store. A customer was grazed by bullets striking the storefront.

Less than a week later, Greene and three other people stole more than 30 firearms from a federally-licensed firearms dealer outside Richmond. Greene distributed some of the firearms to members of the gang immediately upon returning to the Tidewater area.

On December 10, 2019, after a seven-week jury trial, Greene was convicted on eight counts of crimes in aid of racketeering, including racketeering conspiracy, three murders, using a firearm in each murder, and an attempted murder.