Watch Now
News

Actions

Newport News man wanted in connection to Hampton Avenue homicide

Newport News man wanted in connection to July 4 homicide
Newport News Police Department
Newport News man wanted in connection to July 4 homicide
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 15:22:00-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say after further investigation, warrants have been obtained charging 41-year-old Shauntee Pierre Slade in the shooting that took a man's life on July 4.

Slade has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On July 4, police responded to the 700 block of Hampton Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Jamaal Moore dead at the scene.

Police are asking that anyone who knows of Slade's whereabouts or who has any information about the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV