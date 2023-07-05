Newport News man wanted in connection to Hampton Avenue homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say after further investigation, warrants have been obtained charging 41-year-old Shauntee Pierre Slade in the shooting that took a man's life on July 4.

Slade has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On July 4, police responded to the 700 block of Hampton Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Jamaal Moore dead at the scene.

Police are asking that anyone who knows of Slade's whereabouts or who has any information about the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

