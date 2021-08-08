Newport News Mayor McKinley Price to hold 6th Annual Play Ball event with COVID-19 vaccination clinic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The City of Newport News is bringing an evening of activities that includes a baseball game specifically for the youth.

Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price and the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism are partnering with Major League Baseball and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula for a night of fun and engaging activities for the city's youth. This marks the 6th annual Play Ball event.

Play Ball will take place at TowneBank Athletic Park located at 741 Adams Drive from 5 to 8 p.m., on August 11.

The event is free for youth and families to participate in baseball games and sporting activities. There will also be free chips and hot dogs.

The highlight of the “Play Ball” event is a baseball game where participants have the chance to compete against city and community leaders on the field.

Registration is not required and young people of all ages are invited to attend.

This year’s event will include Hampton University’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Anyone 12 and over can get the Pfizer vaccine from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Appointments are available and walk-ups will be accepted.

To schedule an appointment, click here.