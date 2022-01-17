Watch
Newport News Mayor Price to host annual food drive in honor of MLK day

Posted at 10:50 PM, Jan 16, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - To celebrate and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., Newport News is holding an annual food drive.

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price is hosting an annual 'Day of Service' food drive on Monday, MLK Day.

The community is invited to drop off food donations at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, located at 2401 Aluminum Avenue in Hampton. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mayor Price will be joined by federal, state, and local leaders, including Congressman Bobby Scott, Delegate Marcia Price, Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan, and Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

According to officials, while the need for food donations has grown, the Foodbank has struggled with a decline in donations. Currently, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is experiencing an 18% decrease in food donations.

