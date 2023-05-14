Newport News mom spends third Mother's Day without son killed by gun violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Families in Hampton Roads are celebrating their moms this weekend.

But for one Newport News mother, she said the holiday has been difficult for her after her son was shot and killed.

January 23, 2021 is a date Yvonne Carter plays over and over in her head.

It's the day she said her life changed forever after her son was shot and killed.

She told News 3 what makes this holiday difficult is the hugs from her son she won't get again.

"They took his opportunity away to continue on and celebrate me and that makes me angry" said Carter.

Carter's 23-year-old son, Devon, was murdered two years ago at a convenience store in downtown Newport News.

"Becoming a mother was the highest elevation for me. For someone to take him from me, and me having to endure this and go through this holiday without him is tremendously painful," said Carter.

Carter keeps the last Mother's Day card she received from her son tucked away.

"Often I look at that and that's really special to me," said Carter.

Now a cherished memory, she describes Devon as a loving father of three, who had a smile that will light up a room who was always eager to help others. Yet Carter saidshe will spend Mother's Day visiting her son's grave site.

"We'll say a few special words over him," said Carter.

Moms Demand Action, a grassroots group fighting against gun violence, knows this mother's pain all to well.

"People like me are doing everything we can to make sure this stops happening" said Ruth Winters, Newport News group leader for Moms Demand Action.

Winters has just one request for Mother's Day: a federal ban on assault weapons.

"We don't really want flowers, we want the reinstatement of the assault weapons ban, and we're asking our Congressman and our Senators to co-sponsor that ban," said Winters.

Meanwhile, Carter's grateful that steps are being made to try and prevent crimes from taking place in the future as her journey of grief continues.

"I'm going to have this hole in my heart until I leave," said Carter.

Carter told News 3 the next steps for her family include going to the trial for her son's case in October.