Newport News One City Marathon returns for 2-day race weekend, offering 5K, half marathon and marathon races

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News One City Marathon Weekend is back for a two-day, in-person event, welcoming runners of all ability levels to the Newport News City Center for a weekend of races, celebrations and activities.

Race weekend kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. with the Optima Health Maritime 5K, followed by the Nautical Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. A half-marathon, a marathon relay and the One City Marathon will take place Sunday at 7 a.m.

According to the event's organizers, the marathon begins in Newport News Park and will take runners on a flat and fast course down the city's historic streets. The half marathon will begin at Menchville High School and follow the marathon's second half.

The weekend will conclude with a celebration in the city's Yard District. The entire community is invited to 23rd Street to welcome runners and enjoy food, drinks, activities and vendors from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Online registration for all races is now closed. In-person registration will be available Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Newport News, located at 980 Omni Boulevard. Runners can also register at the starting lines of each event as long as spots are available.

For a list of roads that will be partially closed during the races, click here.

For a list of intersections that will be blocked during the races, click here.

For a list of roads that will be closed during the races, click here.