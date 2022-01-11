Newport News pastor's car burned in church parking lot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News pastor's car was burned overnight Saturday, December 8, in the church parking lot.

Pastor Alexander Jamison, Sr. said he came to the church, Ivy Farms Community of Faith, Saturday morning to find the charred remains of his 1991 Mercedes Benz. The car had been in his family for 31 years.

The fire marshal told News 3 they are investigating the incident, calling it "suspicious." The fire marshal said they are waiting for lab results to determine if an accelerant was used.

Jamison said the church does not have security cameras, but said they will be investing them after this incident.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Newport News Fire Marshal's Office at 757-975-5400.