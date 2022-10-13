Watch Now
Newport News PD: teenager hit by ambulance while crossing Jefferson Avenue

News3
Police in Newport News are investigating after a privately-owned ambulance hit a teenage girl on Oct. 13.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 15:28:42-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenage girl was hit by an ambulance while trying to cross the street Thursday afternoon in Newport News.

The Newport News Police Department said it happened at Jefferson Avenue and Harpersville Road just before 12:15 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a girl who had been hit by a privately-owned ambulance. She was trying to cross Jefferson Avenue.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 33-year-old man who was driving the ambulance stayed at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed in the case, and police said they are investigating.

This was the second incident on Thursday involving a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian in Newport News. Earlier in the day, an SUV fatally struck a 71-year-old woman at Warwick Boulevard and Merry Oaks Drive.

