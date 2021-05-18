Newport News Police arrest man after gun battle with officers, no injuries reported

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police held a press conference Tuesday after there was an exchange of gunfire between a man and officers earlier that day.

Police Chief Steve Drew says the incident took place at Port Warwick after officers were trying to track down a wanted man.

At 10:45 a.m., officers were attempting to serve a fugitive with outstanding warrants from James City County who was located in a local apartment complex.

A foot chase ensued in the area of Nat Turner Road in Port Warwick. Police say the suspect then began to fire at officers who returned fire.

No one was shot or injured, Police Chief Drew said.

A bystander, who has a concealed carry permit, is said to have confronted the man too, which gave officers enough time to get to him to take him into custody. Chief Drew emphasized that the situation could’ve been much worse if not for the "good Samaritan," because officials say the fugitive was considered “armed and dangerous.”

The fugitive, 22-year-old male Deston Coward, of Yorktown, was taken into custody. Police say additional charges out of Newport News are pending.