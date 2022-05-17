Newport News Police Chief to host 'Chat with the Chief' amid recent violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - With all the recent crimes happening, Newport News Police Chief is stepping in to hear from the community.

Tuesday at noon and 6 p.m., Police Chief Drew is scheduled to host a Facebook Live session where the community can chime in to ask questions. They will also be able to hear about the city's upcoming events, crime statistics, and what Newport News Police is doing to fight crime.

To give your input, join the Facebook Live. News 3 plans to live stream the event below:

