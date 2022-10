NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said it's holding its first all-day hiring event later this month.

It's happening on Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police headquarters, located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue. According to the event flyer, applications and tests can be completed on the same day.

Text "JoinNNPD" to 757-767-4826 if you have questions. You can also click or tap here for more information.