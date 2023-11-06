Newport News Police Dept. hosts Axon Roadshow to check out innovative tech used to make communities safer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department got a look at some of the newest innovations that they could be using soon to keep the community safer.

Drones, body cameras, virtual reality training, and more technology used to combat crime were at the Axon U.S. Roadshow. Law enforcement agencies were invited to learn what the new technology does and how to use it.

"I certainly want to see what's out there and how it can serve the department better, along with what can train our officers better, and assist our community better," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Chief Drew added that he's taking advantage of the Axon Roadshow that's making nearly 200 stops this season to show off the latest technology.

"Technology moves so fast today. We're certainly aware of the price tags, but I want to know what's being developed. A lot of the conversations that I'll have is, 'What is the future and what's coming?' Some of the things I've heard about are here already," said Chief Drew.

Although these products come with a hefty price tag that will have to be discussed with the police department and city administration, those in blue had the opportunity to check out police laptops, body-worn cameras, drones, and Chief Drew's favorite — virtual reality (VR) training. VR training is something he believes will further enhance the capabilities of the men and women who serve.

"It's important to look into, how do we train our officers better? What technology is out there that allows us to do our job better and safer? We want to quickly resolve situations that we face in our community," Chief Drew added.

Roadshow leaders say law enforcement from various departments will report back to their agencies and determine which products best suit their needs.