Newport News Police detain two suspects involved in a bank robbery

News 3 viewer
Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 10, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Thursday around 9:14 a.m., Newport News Police responded to a call about a bank robbery at Old Point National Bank at the 11000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

A bank employee told the officers that a male and a female demanded cash and left with an “undisclosed amount of money.” The suspects were both armed.

Authorities then found and detained the two suspects by Hampton Roads Center Parkway and J. Clyde Morris Blvd. No one was injured in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

