Newport News Police holds 'Community Day' to connect, build relationship with city's residents

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is working to get more connected to the community.

On Saturday, the department held what they call a 'Community Day.'

Police say they want to create a positive, ongoing, and creative working relationship with people in the city.

The department has a community and youth outreach division designed to build that relationship. The division and its programs help educate the community on the history of the department and how it currently operates.

"All this event, everything we're doing out here, is for the youth and the community. The police department working together and interacting with our community," Police Chief Drew said.