Newport News Police investigate after teenage boy shot outside a business on Wickham Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A teenager was left injured after a shooting in the Southeast area of Newport News.

On Thursday around 1:16 p.m., Newport News Police responded to the area of the 2200 block of Wickham Avenue in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

According to police's preliminary investigation, the boy was standing outside a business when he was shot.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

