Newport News Police investigate fatal crash after woman struck by vehicle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place early Tuesday morning.

Officials say around 2:52 a.m., police responded to the area of Forrest Drive and Jefferson Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the woman was walking in the middle of the road when she was hit. The vehicle remained at the scene.

The woman was identified, but police say they have to notify the woman's family.

The area of northbound Jefferson Avenue at Forrest Drive was blocked for several hours due to investigation.