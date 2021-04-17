Newport News Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian on Jefferson Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash.

On Saturday, around 2:07 p.m., responded to Jefferson Avenue, near Riverlands Drive, for a report of an auto-pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived they found one man who was struck by a vehicle. Police say he died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and officials say the driver remained on the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was crossing Jefferson Avenue not in a crosswalk when he was struck. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

All northbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue are closed at Riverlands Drive at this time.

