Newport News Police investigate fatal shooting on 73rd Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man has died following a shooting in Newport News Sunday evening.

Around 8:09 p.m., Newport News police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 73rd Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man outside suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

According to police, the incident, at this time, appears to be domestic-related, and there is a person of interest.

Forensics is currently on the scene processing evidence, and individuals are being interviewed. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

