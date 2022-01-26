Newport News Police investigate homicide after man found shot multiple times

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting took place Wednesday morning.

Around 7:50 a.m., police responded to a shooting near the 5000th block of Mercury Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene they found a man shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead by officials at 7:57 a.m.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this homicide that could help police, please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.