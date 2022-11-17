Newport News Police investigate multiple burglaries; guns, jewelry and other valuables missing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating multiple burglaries that occurred on November 5 near Tyner Drive in Newport News.

Annette Hill said she received a call in the middle of the night that her door had been kicked in and house ransacked. She was out of town at a funeral when thieves broke in.

“They broke this double locked door, and the frame was in pieces laying on the floor,” Hill said.

She said someone - or multiple people - took guns, jewelry, and nearly 50 pounds of silver.

Police said the suspect is a black male that's approximately 5'10' to 6'2' tall with long dreadlocks. Hill said she hopes he's caught.

“I just hope and pray they catch these people so this won’t happen to someone else,” Hill said.

If you have any information you are asked to call the crime line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.