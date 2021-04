NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police responded to a report of a shooting that happened in first block of Bethel Road Wednesday around 10:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After further investigation, officers discovered that the incident was domestic-related.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are not seeking any other suspects.