Newport News Police investigate restaurant burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are searching for the person responsible for a restaurant burglary that took place earlier this month.

On October 9, shortly after 12 a.m., police say a person broke the front glass door of a restaurant in the 900 block J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. Money was stolen from the register.

If you can identify the person pictured, call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are always anonymous, are never required to testify in court and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

