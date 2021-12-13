Newport News Police investigate shooting after man found dead, bullets strike nearby apartment injuring a woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News man was found dead Monday afternoon following a shooting.

According to officials, police responded to the 800 block of Brighton Lane in reference to a shooting at 2 p.m. When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at 2:08 pm.

Shots also entered a nearby apartment where glass struck a woman causing non-life-threatening wounds. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police say it is not known if the victim and suspect were known to each other. This remains an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.