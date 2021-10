NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday afternoon.

Police say they received a call regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of 29th Street at 2:26 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman inside a residence who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and the Forensics Unit are currently investigating the circumstances of this incident.

This is a developing story.