Newport News police investigate Westbound Oyster Point Road four vehicle crash

NEWPORT NEWS Va. – Westbound Oyster Point Road and an eastbound lane is shut down at Canon Blvd due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries this morning.

Newport News police responded shortly at 7 a.m. to a crash involving four vehicles. Two males were taken to a local hospital.

One male’s injuries are believed to life-threatening, and the other males are not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The closures are expected to remain at least a couple hours while police investigate.

News 3 will be continuing to update.

