NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that left a child injured Sunday evening.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue at 10:49 p.m., after receiving a call for a shooting.

When they arrived they found a child who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

