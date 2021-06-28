Watch
Newport News Police investigating after man fatally shot outside apartment building

Posted at 4:47 AM, Jun 28, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot outside of an apartment building late Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 7100 block of Belvedere Drive at 10:08 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim outside the building suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics also responded, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and NNPD's forensic team are still investigating the shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or go online at P3tips.com.

