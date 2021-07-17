Watch
Newport News Police investigating homicide after man killed in 'physical altercation'

Newport News Police Department
Posted at 6:14 AM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 06:14:49-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One suspect is in custody after a man was killed in a "physical altercation" in Newport News late Friday night.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of 17th Street at around 11:12 p.m. in reference to an assault.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries outside a residence. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police learned that two men got into an altercation that turned physical, and took a suspect who remained on scene into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

In a statement, the police department thanked the quick response of the officers and assistance by citizens in the neighborhood that led to this arrest.

