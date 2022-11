NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday November 27.

At 11:49 p.m., officers were made aware of a shooting on the 900 block of 37th Street. At the scene, officers located an adult male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m.

Authorities said a person of interest, an adult male, has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.