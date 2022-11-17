Watch Now
Newport News police investigating robbery at Bowie Market & Deli

Newport News Police Department
Newport News police need help identifying a man, pictured here, who stole merchandise from the Bowie Market & Deli
Posted at 1:36 PM, Nov 17, 2022
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a robbery at Bowie Market & Deli at 663 Ivy Ave.

The suspect, an unknown male, tried to leave the deli without paying for merchandise. When an employee inquired about the merchandise, the suspect pushed the employee and fled the scene. The employee was not injured during the encounter.

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect. He was last seen riding a bicycle toward 16th Street and Marshall Avenue.

The police described the suspect as “a black male, wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie with gray sleeves, black shoes, and a black hat with a T emblem. He was carrying a black bag with a white chalk hand.”

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting www.P3Tips.com.

