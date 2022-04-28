Newport News Police investigating suspicious death after woman possibly assaulted, found dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a 53-year-old woman was found dead in the city Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, at 1:45 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Wheeler Drive in reference to a suspicious death. When they arrived, they found the victim, who appeared to have been physically assaulted.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not named any suspects in this death. If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story.