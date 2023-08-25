Newport News police looking for man connected to Aug. 3 murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are looking for Ronald Lashawne Brown in connection to a murder earlier this month.

Tahesha Saunders was killed on 33rd Street on Aug. 3, according to Newport News police. Brown has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Newport News Woman killed in domestic incident on 33rd St., Newport News identified: Police Julia Varnier

Police said Brown's last know address was in Hampton.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts can make an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3Tips.com. Police said that tipsters never have to testify in court and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 for tips leading to an arrest.