Newport News Police officer charged, suspended with pay after 2-year-old son accidentally fatally shoots himself

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News Police officer has been charged after his 2-year-old son died after an accidental shooting.

Officer Stefhone McCombs was charged with misdemeanor allowing access to firearms by a minor.

In an interview with News 3 Friday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said this was an appropriate charge because there was no malice, danger or intent to kill on McCombs' part.

McCombs, who has been with the force for a little more than a year, is suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case. He is not in jail.

Chief Drew says McCombs came home from dinner and left his gun unsecured on the couch when his young son got ahold of it and fatally shot himself.

McCombs could face up to a year behind bars.

Drew called this a tragic accident and said leaving his gun unsecured wasn't something McCombs did routinely.

McCombs was in court on Tuesday. His next appearance is scheduled for March 16.

We'll have more on this story tonight on News 3 at 11.

Related: Suffolk interim police chief calls for adults to lock up guns around kids after child accidentally shot