Newport News Police respond to man barricaded inside, says man may be armed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police responded to a tactical situation Sunday afternoon.

At 1 pm, officers responded to the 500 block of Catina Way in reference to a domestic assault.

When they arrived they found a female victim who reported being assaulted by a 20-year-old man. Police say the man is known to her.

According to police, the barricaded subject is still inside and is believed to be armed.

The Tactical Operations Unit arrived at approximately 3:09 p.m. and is on the scene.

This is a developing story.