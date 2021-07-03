Newport News Police search for 3 men involved in Citgo robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police needs the public's help in identifying three people involved in a gas station robbery back in May.

On May 18, around 10:28 p.m., three men entered the Citgo with guns. One man forced an employee to the rear room and stole money from his pocket and two cell phones.

Police say one of the men took him back to the front room and had him get on the floor, as another man began going through the cash registers.

The second man involved pushed another employee down and began going through the cabinets and took an undisclosed amount of money from a safe box.

The third man approached a customer and made him get on the floor and stay until they all left.

After the robbery, the men fled the business on foot in an unknown direction. Police say a black sedan may be affiliated with the suspects.

Police describe one man wearing black pants, black shoes, dark blue hoodie, white/blue gloves, and armed with a black handgun. The second man is described as wearing black pants, red brimmed hat, black high-top shoes, black hoodie, and blue Nike gloves. The third man was wearing gray pants, black hoodie, and gloves.

If you know anything about this robbery or can identify the subjects shown, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887), or go online at P3tips.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous, never have to testify in court, and are eligible for a reward up to $1000 with information leading to an arrest.

