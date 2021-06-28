Newport News Police search for man involved in Skymart convenience store burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a burglary at Skymart that took place on June 12.

Around 7:26 a.m., police responded to the Skymart, located in the 11000 block of Jefferson Avenue in reference to a burglary.

When officers arrived they spoke with the manager who stated the store was burglarized by a Black man, approximately 5'03–5'05 tall, 150lbs-170lbs, wearing black boots, and a matching sweatsuit.

Police say the man broke into the business during the early morning hours and stole several cigarettes and cigars.

If you know anything about this burglary or can identify the subject shown, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887), or go online at P3tips.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous, never have to testify in court, and are eligible for a reward up to $1000 with information leading to an arrest.

