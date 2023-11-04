Watch Now
Newport News police search for missing 56-year-old woman with medical condition

Newport News Police Department
Posted at 10:20 PM, Nov 03, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are looking for a 5 6-year-old woman who went missing Friday.

Susan Broxmeyer was last seen at 6:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Hickory Avenue, according to the NNPD. She is a white woman, about 5'7" and 125 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Police say that Broxmeyer is endangered due to a medical condition.

If anyone has information about Broxmeyer's whereabouts, they should call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

