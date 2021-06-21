Watch
Newport News Police search for missing 63-year-old woman who suffers from medical condition

Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 21, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are searching for an endangered woman who was reported missing Monday morning.

63-year-old Tijuana Montgomery was last seen walking away from her home on the 900 block of 11th Street around 11:15 a.m. They say she was walking northbound on Wickham Avenue from her home.

She is possibly wearing multicolored pajama pants.

Police say she suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone who sees Ms. Montgomery is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

