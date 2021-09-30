Newport News Police search for fugitive homicide suspect near Roanoke Ave

Newport News Police with the Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshal Service are searching for a wanted man in connection to a homicide.

Booker T. Washington Middle School has been placed on lockdown and officers have been placed on the campus as a precaution.

Authorities are searching for Travis Jefferson, 27, in surrounding areas near 35th. Street and Roanoke Avenue. Jefferson is charged with first-degree murder in a homicide in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Jefferson is 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and long black dreadlocks with blonde tips.

Officials ask that if you see Jefferson or know his whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1 — 888-LOCK-U-UP (1 — 888 — 562 — 5887), or go online at P3tips.com.

