Newport News Police searching for missing, endangered 14-year-old girl last seen getting off school bus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Elizabeth Baker, 14, was last seen getting off the school bus at Harpersville Road and Lyons Drive at approximately 2:28 p.m.

Police say Elizabeth is an Asian and white female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray and black marbled wind jacket, a green long-sleeved shirt, green leggings and a Star Wars face mask.

Elizabeth suffers from a medical condition, and police say she is considered endangered.

If you or someone you know has any information on where Elizabeth is, call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.