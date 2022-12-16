Watch Now
News

Actions

Newport News police: TAC situation on 12th Street prompts evacuation

TAC situation on Dec. 16
News 3
Newport News police respond to a TAC situation involving 'possible hazardous materials' on Dec. 16, 2022, on 12th Street.
TAC situation on Dec. 16
Posted at 5:22 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 18:00:46-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are responding to a TAC situation involving hazardous materials Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, it's happening in the 900 block of 12th Street, and nearby residents have been evacuated. They said the fire department and other federal partners are responding, as well.

"The person believed to be responsible is currently in custody at the Norfolk City Jail on warrants obtained earlier this week by Old Dominion Police Department," the release said.

News 3 crews reported seeing officials with the FBI on scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need