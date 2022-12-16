Newport News police: TAC situation on 12th Street prompts evacuation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are responding to a TAC situation involving hazardous materials Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, it's happening in the 900 block of 12th Street, and nearby residents have been evacuated. They said the fire department and other federal partners are responding, as well.

"The person believed to be responsible is currently in custody at the Norfolk City Jail on warrants obtained earlier this week by Old Dominion Police Department," the release said.

News 3 crews reported seeing officials with the FBI on scene.

