Newport News Police to host Coffee with a Cop event on June 15

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 13, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Coffee and conversation - that's what Newport News Police want to provide this coming week.

The Newport News Police Department will host the next Coffee with a Cop event from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 at the Waffle House located at 621 Denbigh Boulevard.

Join officers from the North Precinct, neighbors and local businesses and get a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.

