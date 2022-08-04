Newport News Police to increase DUI patrols throughout weekend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - There will be extra DUI patrols in Newport News starting Thursday night.

According to a tweet from Newport News Police, there will be additional DUI patrols throughout the weekend.

Increased patrol for drunk driving will take place from Thursday through Sunday.

Police say the officers assigned to this operation are working overtime and will be paid through the DMV traffic safety grant.

"If you've been drinking, call a sober friend, ride share, or taxi to get you home safely," the department tweeted.