Newport News Police warn pedestrians to avoid texting & walking

News 3 reporter Zak Dahlheimer
Posted at 8:53 PM, Nov 25, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police warns pedestrians of important safety measures to follow when crossing the street.

In recent times, police say there have been three auto-pedestrian crashes. Two were fatal.

As a response to the crashes that happened in recent weeks, the department warns pedestrians not to text and walk.

When walking, it is important for pedestrians to be predictable, walk on sidewalks, use crosswalks, walk facing traffics, and avoid texting.

Police also remind drivers to yield and look out for pedestrians crossing at intersections.

